Whitehall defeated Fremont Tuesday night in West Michigan Conference Lakes action, 25-18, 14-25, 25-17, 25-11 to remain in the conference championship race.
The Vikings (11-16-5, 3-1 WMC Lakes) had only seven available players for the match and coach Ted Edsall said each were big factors in the win.
"Great first contact and defensive intensity tonight," Edsall said.
Brie Hamann and Kayla Mulder led a balanced offensive attack with 10 kills each, and Bella Fogus added nine. Chase Baker had 15 digs and Sidney Shepherd contributed 40 assists. Baker and Shepherd had three aces apiece.