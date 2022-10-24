Whitehall played one of its highest-level matches of the season Saturday against Montague in the semifinals of Saturday's West Michigan Conference tournament in Fremont, topping the Wildcats 25-22, 26-24 to force a tie for second place between the teams in the final WMC standings.
The Vikings (16-18-5) beat Orchard View in their first-round match, and the Montague win sent them to the finals, where they fell to top seed Ludington.
Chase Baker led the Whitehall defense with 42 digs and also served up 10 aces in the tournament. Kayla Mulder had 22 kills for the Viking offense.
Montague (21-23-1) opened the tournament with a dominating win over Manistee, and after the Whitehall loss, the Wildcats bounced back to beat Fremont and Oakridge, earning third place in the tournament.
Ana Trevino had an outstanding offensive day, hitting .434 and collecting 29 kills. Laura Borras added 25 kills. Alissa Wynn was spectacular at the service line, hitting 13 aces and posting 32 digs on defense. Jaelyn Sundberg had 80 assists.