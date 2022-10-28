WHITEHALL — Whitehall had a solid night at Thursday's home quad, but it came very close to being a great one.

The Vikings went 1-2, opening the evening against Reeths-Puffer and earning a back-and-forth victory, 25-8, 18-25, 15-13, that included an impressive comeback from down 10-3 in the third game. Whitehall went on to come very close to knocking off impressive North Muskegon and Zeeland East teams, but each time was unable to finish close games. The Vikes dropped a 25-20, 25-23 decision to the Norse and lost 26-24, 25-16 to the Chix.

The Vikings (17-20-5) led game two against North Muskegon 21-15 before the Norse stormed back to complete the sweep and led almost the entire first game against Zeeland East before surrendering the lead late.

"We did a lot of good things and we let two sets get away," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "And then you win those sets and who knows what happens? So we're making growth. Ari (Black) had a really good day. Sid (Shepherd) had a good day until this last match (against Zeeland East). It's part of playing four sophomores. It's good competition. So we've got a few days to get ready for districts."

Black had 20 kills and hit for a .385 average on the night, and Kayla Mulder had nine aces and 18 digs. Shepherd passed out 48 assists.

Whitehall is playing four sophomores in large part because Caydence King is unlikely to return this season. King recovered from a leg fracture earlier this season to come back, but Edsall said she recently aggravated the injury and is back on the shelf. That leaves the Vikings with an undersized front line.

Reeths-Puffer, meanwhile, had a rougher night, losing to Zeeland East 25-18, 25-22 and to North Muskegon 25-17, 25-15 after the Whitehall defeat. The Rockets got good performances from Billie Tryska and Megan Barmes, who had a team-high 19 kills and 16 digs respectively, but couldn't put things together.

R-P coach Justin Birr took the fall for the Whitehall defeat, saying he played all the team's seniors together in the first game of that one. He expected a spark, but R-P struggled mightily to get much going in that first game; even Edsall said the Vikings didn't have to do much more than serve and pass well because of R-P's struggles.

The Rockets (14-22-2) then dominated for a game and a half before letting that match slip away as Kayla Mulder pulled off a serving run.

"Credit to Whitehall," Birr said. "They had some monster blocks. We were a little bit too tentative. We hit the ball hard, but we got blocked a few times."

Tryska has provided a spark to the team since returning from injury at the GMAA tournament, but the Rockets have yet to deliver the results they want. The good news is that R-P only has to beat rival Mona Shores once, in the district semifinals, to eliminate them.

"We've got some film on them from other teams, but it'll be different for both teams," Birr said. "Our lineup will be different from the last time we played them, just because of injuries, and I think their lineup is a little bit different too. The message, I guess, is to get there mentally to be confident."

Whitehall will enter districts with a solid chance to come out on top. The Vikings haven't played potential semifinal foe Spring Lake yet this season, but they own at least one win over everyone else in the district field, including Montague. The Vikes topped their rivals at last weekend's conference tournament.

"We only have to win two matches," Edsall said. "We got a bye, so one win and we'll be right in the final. So if we string a couple good ones together, we've got a chance."