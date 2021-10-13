WHITEHALL — Whitehall easily defeated Sparta Tuesday night, 25-9, 25-15, 25-9, on a night the Vikings celebrated Rayne Thompson's 1,000th career kill.
The senior Thompson is only the fourth player in Viking history, coach Ted Edsall said, to reach the 1,000 milestone. Thompson's older sister Autumn Christenson was one of the previous three.
Thompson led Whitehall (24-3-1) in kills again Tuesday, totaling 13. Ryleigh Mott had 10 digs. The Vikings' serving was potent, with Charley Klint posting seven aces and Maggie Evans adding six. Evans had 33 assists as well.