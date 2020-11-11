GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall played as hard down the stretch of its season as any of the 30 squads coach Ted Edsall has led, but sometimes, the opponent is just so good it doesn't matter what you do.
That was certainly the case Tuesday night, as the Vikings fell to the two-time defending state champion Grand Rapids Christian Eagles, on the road, no less, by a 25-7, 25-8, 25-10 margin in the regional semifinals.
Christian has two Division I outside hitters on its team, Michigan State commit Evie Doezema and uncommitted Miss Volleyball finalist Addie VanderWeide. Both juniors dominated the match Tuesday, but they weren't alone, as the Eagles' entire roster appeared unstoppable.
"Their ball control was great and their setter was good," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "Their D-I kids are their outside hitters, but their libero was great. They had no weaknesses. We were just overmatched tonight, and that happens in volleyball."
The Eagles wasted no time taking command of each of the first two games in particular. They grabbed an early 7-1 lead to start the opening game, forcing a Whitehall timeout, and never let up, leading by as much as 20-4. They also scored the first seven points in game two. Whitehall committed a service error after finally breaking that run, and the Eagles just kept piling up kills.
Whitehall dealt with a physical mismatch at the net due to the Eagles' height, and it bore out in the stats, as the Vikings scored 20 points for Christian on errors against just 13 for themselves on kills.
"We had to pass perfect, and we were really shaky in the first game," Edsall said. "Then we actually passed pretty good in the second game. Then our young attackers were just overwhelmed a little bit by their size and by the magnitude of the moment. It is what it is. I don't think we could've played at any level to beat these guys tonight."
Whitehall kept coming at the Eagles but couldn't threaten them in the third game, either, falling behind 11-3. When Christian forced match point, Edsall called timeout just to let his team know there was no reason to hang their heads.
"I just said, 'Hey, it is what it is,'" Edsall said. "'Don't let this define what we've done all year. And let's try to get a couple of more points.' But the main message was just that. 'Don't leave this gym feeling bad about yourself.' Sometimes you face an opponent that's a lot better, and that's just what happened tonight."
Maggie Evans led the Vikes with 13 assists. Ryleigh Mott had eight digs on defense, and Charlie Baker managed five kills.
Baker, the team captain, was one of three seniors to end their careers on the Christian floor, along with Lauryn Carr and Camryn Evans. It was them the Vikings played for down the stretch, as they got to end their careers as district champions, even amidst a pandemic and all the obstacles that presented.
"I talked to them every day about how they determined whether we'd keep playing by their social behavior," Edsall said. "I'm proud that they did that for the three seniors. I really thought our three seniors had their best years, and that's kind of how it should be. I'm real proud of them."
The future looks bright for Whitehall, which will return everybody else from this year's roster and hopefully will get back Rayne Thompson, who missed the season with a knee injury. However, for many reasons, no one will soon forget 2020, including the Viking coach.
"This team, at the end of the year, probably overachieved a little bit, and they did it with energy and leadership," Edsall said. "We had some key players, from Maggie Evans to Charlie Baker, our captain, who just really carried the team emotionally. I was really proud. Like (I said) in the district finals, I've never had a team play harder in 30 years, never. That's a good quality. If they can take that with them and continue that in their studies and in their everyday life, they'll be big successes."