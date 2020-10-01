HART — There aren't many teams that can lose an all-conference player and keep chugging along, but the Whitehall Vikings have managed it so far, and they showed it again Thursday night by dispatching Hart in three games, 25-9, 25-15, 25-21.
The Vikings (9-3, 4-0 West Michigan Conference) have been without star outside hitter Rayne Thompson for almost the entire season with a knee injury. Thompson returned from the injury Tuesday against Shelby, but suffered a recurrence and is back on the shelf with no clear timetable for her being able to come back.
Yet, Whitehall has gotten by, and it's largely because it's really good at coach Ted Edsall's favorite skill - getting the ball to the setter cleanly.
"If I could choose one skill to be good at, it's passing, because it keeps you in all your games," Edsall said. "Our ball control has been phenomenal...When you do that, you can make long runs, and you don't have long runs against you. You're in system so much. We don't attack that great. We actually hit .140 today, which is the best we've hit in a match all year. But we win in other ways."
It helps that that setter, Maggie Evans, has emerged as an impact player. Evans split time at the position with now-graduated Jaden Mikkelson last year, but this season she's taken the role for herself. She not only does that really well — she had 27 assists Thursday — but she's also one of the team's more prolific servers and even ranks second on the Vikings in kills. She led the team Thursday with seven kills and also had three blocks, another team high.
"I don't know if there's a better setter in our league," Edsall said. "She's done everything. We pass well, (have) a good setter, we hit it good enough. We're playing really hard. We're going to be a tough out for anybody."
The Vikings held slim early leads in each of the first two games (8-5 in game one, 7-6 in game two), but ripped off lengthy scoring runs each time to take command. They then raced out to a huge early lead in the third game before Hart made a late surge and made things interesting. Whitehall, though, was able to put the match away.
Serving has been another of Whitehall's strengths. The Vikes made only three errors all match long and had 11 aces — six of them by Charlie Baker.
Whitehall's win left the WMC in an interesting spot; there are three teams unbeaten in league play to date in North Muskegon, Montague and the Vikings, and they have yet to play each other. The Vikes get the Norse next Tuesday and then Montague the week after, and the 'Cats and Norse face off Oct. 20.
Both the others could present problems for Whitehall, with their tall and athletic front lines, but Edsall is hopeful his bunch can provide their own matchup issues.
"They're a great bunch of kids," Edsall said. "We're going to cause some problems."