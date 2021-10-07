MONTAGUE — Whitehall earned the top seed in the West Michigan Conference tournament in resounding fashion Tuesday, defeating rival Montague 25-9, 25-23, 25-19.
The Wildcats (10-22, 5-2 WMC) entered the day with a chance to tie Whitehall for the league title, but the Vikings continued their strong play of late and limited Montague to a .012 hitting percentage as a team.
"The last two and a half or three weeks, our ball control and our first contact has been outstanding," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "When that happens, we have a great setter (Maggie Evans) and our outside hitters have been outstanding."
It was another day of big numbers for Whitehall (21-2, 7-0 WMC), as Rayne Thompson totaled 25 kills and Evans had 42 assists. Ryleigh Mott led the defense with 20 digs. Also, Charley Klint had 12 kills and Evans served three aces. Thompson had three blocks.
"This senior group is motivated to win a conference championship, and it was a big match," Edsall said. "We're mature athletically and we're very experienced. We played at a high level."
The Wildcats struggled against Whitehall's athleticism. Ana Trevino led Montague with six kills and four blocks. Morgan Netcott posted 19 digs and Jaelyn Sundberg had 16 assists.
"Montague, they have a nice team," Edsall said. "We'd beaten them twice this year (going into the match) and it's hard to beat a team three times.
"We have a big tournament at Jenison Saturday with a bunch of good Division 1 and Division 2 schools. That will prepare us for the city and conference tournaments coming up. We have three weeks, and hopefully a little more, of good volleyball yet. Hopefully we're peaking at the right time."