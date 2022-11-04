FRUITPORT — It's a lot to ask of an inexperienced roster to stop a tsunami of momentum going against them in another team's gym as a huge crowd explodes with every point. Whitehall nearly pulled it off Thursday night, but the Vikings came up just short in a five-game district semifinal loss to Fruitport, 17-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12.

The Vikings (19-22-5) looked as good in the first two games of the match as they had looked all season, controlling play, maintaining the lead and avoiding errors. Then game three started, and just as quickly as Whitehall had taken command, Fruitport turned the tide, suddenly playing spectacular volleyball.

"A couple of stats that we were tracking, we got aced 30 times and missed 15 serves," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "That's 45 points in five games that we just kind of (gave them). As a coach, we're always talking about first contact being crucial. If we get rid of 10 of those or even five of those, we win this match. Credit to them, they served tough, and they outpassed us. I think that was the difference in the game."

To Edsall's point, the final three Trojan points came in succession on a Whitehall service error, a Fruitport ace, and on the Vikings being unable to return Fruitport's final serve.

Edsall, though, couldn't have been more impressed with his team's effort. The Vikings ran all over the gym chasing down the ball when they had to and kept some plays alive that shouldn't have had a chance. For a team that had only one player experienced at the position she was playing (Arianna Black) entering the season, it was remarkable to witness.

Sophomore setter Sidney Shepherd stood out to Edsall and probably everyone in the gym. She doled out 48 assists and ran the offense well despite Fruitport's attack throwing Whitehall's passing off track much of the final three games.

"Sid, that was by far the best match she's ever played," Edsall said. "She was fabulous. I mean, she got called for two or three double (hits) the whole night. Her outside sets were fantastic. Her leadership, her competitiveness, she just blossomed tonight. It wouldn't have been that close without her playing the way she did."

Offensively, the Vikes seemed to seek out Black for many key points, and with good reason, as she totaled a team-best 20 kills. She also tied with Bella Fogus for the team lead in blocks with four. Kayla Mulder added 15 kills and led the team in digs (18) and aces (nine).

"I thought Ari was great," Edsall said. "We ask her to do so much. Kayla Mulder, this was her first season of varsity volleyball at any level, and she was fantastic, too. All our kids played hard and that's all I can ask. (Fruitport) just played a little better."

The future appears bright at Whitehall. Of Thursday's starters, only Chase Baker will graduate from this year's team, so the Vikings will enter next fall with much more experience.

"I just loved how hard we fought and I think we had a chance until the end," Edsall said. "They play such good defense that it's tough, and they really waited for us to make mistakes, and we kind of did."