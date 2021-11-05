Whitehall downed Fruitport Thursday night to repeat as district champion by a score of 25-12, 27-25, 25-14.
With the win, the Vikings advanced to take on #2-ranked and three-time defending state champion Grand Rapids Christian in a regional semifinal match next Tuesday at Orchard View. Christian, which has two Division I players in its front row, defeated the Vikings in last year's regional semis.
Senior Rayne Thompson continued her outstanding postseason by scoring a spectacular 32 kills in the three-game match. Maggie Evans set up 41 assists, and Ryleigh Mott led the Viking defense with 15 digs.
"(It means) a ton to these seniors, and that's what it's all about," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said after the Vikings beat Spring Lake in Wednesday's semifinal match. "I've had a few. I told them, this is my 35th district. I've been in a few of these."