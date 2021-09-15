WHITEHALL — Whitehall fought off a good effort from Oakridge Tuesday night to remain undefeated in West Michigan Conference play, winning in four games, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.
The Vikings improved to 13-2 and 4-0 in the WMC.
"I thought Oakridge played very well," Vikes coach Ted Edsall said. "We were a high-error team tonight. Our seniors kept their composure and found a way to win."
Rayne Thompson had a big night on offense, with 24 kills. Charley Klint added 14. Maggie Evans passed out 45 assists and Ryleigh Mott had 30 digs on defense.