SPRING LAKE — Whitehall fought off a tough challenge from Spring Lake Wednesday night to win a district semifinal battle in four games, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, 25-17.
Whitehall advanced to face Fruitport, who recently lost a five-game battle to Spring Lake, in the finals.
The Vikings only briefly seemed like they might be in trouble when they let game two slip away after leading most of it. With game point on their side, a service error sent the ball back to Spring Lake, who then scored two more points to tie things up at a game each.
However, Whitehall (32-6-1) showed its veteran mettle and dominated game three, especially in the late stages. Leading 10-9 at one point, the Vikings then ripped off a 15-5 scoring run to take control.
"That's not me," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "That's these kids. They're experienced. They're composed. They feel good about themselves and their abilities. It takes some guts. This is a loud place. This environment was tough. Those kids just kept their composure. It was great."
Whitehall's offense is always focused on outside hitters Rayne Thompson and Charley Klint, but it was even more so than usual Wednesday. The two spikers responded with 26 kills by Thompson and 20 more by Klint. Maggie Evans recorded 50 assists.
"It's tough to get a set on the outside and kill it all the time," Edsall said. "Everybody in the gym knows where we're going to set it. For those kids to be that productive...That's just phenomenal. Maggie's setting was great."
That senior trio, along with defensive leader Ryleigh Mott (20 digs Wednesday), has spearheaded the team all year. They've had no trouble adjusting to the role of favorite after pulling an upset last year as the underdog against Montague. Confidence is high.
"Our conversation was, if we play at the level we've been playing at, we think we're going to win," Edsall said. "Usually, when you get into these districts, you need to play better than you've been playing. I think if we play well, we'll have a great chance to win. We can't miss a lot of serves. We have to pass good. I think we did that tonight."
Edsall also credited Chase Baker, who has come on the past couple of weeks, with good serving and defense. Baker had a pair of aces Wednesday, tying with Mott for the team lead. Baker is the lone junior on the team.
The Vikings' run to repeat at districts revolves emotionally around Thompson, who missed last season with a knee injury. Edsall said even carrying the bulk of the offensive load, she's handled everything with aplomb.
"Rayne getting hurt last year and us winning districts without her, this means everything to Rayne," Edsall said. "Volleyball is really important to her and really important to these seniors. They're really volleyball-first kids.
"She hit some balls out, and we told her, 'Rayne, you're going to hit some balls out. We set you everywhere all the time.' She was great. She was composed. When she made errors, she was reaching out to her teammates."