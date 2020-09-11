MUSKEGON — Whitehall opened its season Thursday night at the North Muskegon Quad, dropping all three of its matches, although the Vikes won one game in each match. Whitehall lost to Ludington (15-25, 25-18, 25-12), North Muskegon (26-24, 26-28, 25-20) and Western Michigan Christian (25-23, 25-27, 25-20).
Whitehall was shorthanded in the opening quad, as leading attacker Rayne Thompson missed the night with a knee injury.
"Under the circumstances, I was very pleased with our level of play and our effort and competitiveness," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said.
In Thompson's absence, Whitehall saw great performances from Charley Klint and Maggie Evans. Klint had a good all-around night, posting 36 kills and 30 digs, and Evans was all over the court, notching 19 kills, 11 aces and 20 digs to go with a team-high 82 assists.
"Maggie's performance was one of the best all-around performances I've seen from a Whitehall setter," Edsall said
Charlie Baker and Ryleigh Mott added 30 digs each for Whitehall.