Whitehall went 1-1 Thursday night at the Holland Christian Tri to close its regular season with a 31-6-1 record.
The Vikings dropped their first match to Holland Christian in three games (20-25, 25-14, 15-3) but knocked off Grand Rapids West Catholic in an exciting three-game battle (25-20, 23-25, 15-13). GRWC, like Whitehall, was honorable mention in the most recent Division 2 rankings.
Rayne Thompson paced the Viking offense with 28 kills, and Charley Klint added 15. Ryleigh Mott had 23 digs, with Chase Baker chipping in 18. Sidney Shepherd had seven blocks and Thompson had six, and Maggie Evans passed out 37 assists. Klint had four aces.