Whitehall went 1-1 Thursday night at the Western Michigan Christian Tri, defeating Fruitport 25-17, 25-15 but losing to the host Warriors 24-26, 25-23, 15-10.
The WMC match was a rematch of the teams' classic five-game battle in Saturday's GMAA finals, and just as in that matchup, Whitehall (27-5-1) took the early lead before WMC rallied to win two close games and pull off the win.
Rayne Thompson led the Viking attack with 25 kills and added 19 digs. Maggie Evans had 44 assists. On defense, Ryleigh Mott had 20 digs and Sidney Shepherd had four blocks. Charley Klint contributed 14 kills and four aces.