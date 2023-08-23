Whitehall continued to learn about itself against tough competition Tuesday at the Grand Haven Invitational, posting a 1-4 record.
The Vikings' four losses all came against Division 1 opponents: Grand Haven, Portage Northern, Zeeland West and Mona Shores. Whitehall (1-7) earned a win over Clare.
"The team is improving and showing great effort," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said.
Full statistics were not reported, but Kayla Mulder paced Whitehall in kills, with Arianna Black leading in blocks and Sidney Shepherd in assists.