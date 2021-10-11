JENISON — Whitehall had a solid day at Saturday's Jenison Invitational, competing against larger-school opposition. The Vikings went 2-1-1, losing their semifinal match in bracket play to eventual meet champion Forest Hills Central.
Whitehall (24-3-1) tied a match with Coopersville and defeated Durand and Grand Rapids South Christian earlier in the day.
Rayne Thompson rang up 60 kills to lead the Whitehall offense, with Charley Klint adding 33. Maggie Evans aided the offense with 140 assists. Ryleigh Mott had 42 digs on defense. Thompson had nine aces, and Klint added eight.