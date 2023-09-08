Whitehall went 2-1 Thursday night at the Big Rapids Quad, performing well in most phases of the game. Whitehall defeated Fremont (22-25, 25-23, 15-11) and Big Rapids (25-17, 25-16), losing to Ludington (25-17, 25-17).
The only area coach Ted Edsall was less than enthused about was serving, saying the Vikings (5-9) missed 30 serves in their three matches, including 11 in the Ludington match.
The duo of Kayla Mulder and Arianna Black had another effective day up front, scoring 29 and 20 kills respectively off assists from Sidney Shepherd, who had 68 of them on the night. Bella Fogus recorded 27 digs, and Mulder had three aces.