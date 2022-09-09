Whitehall went 2-1 at Thursday's Ludington Quad, playing three close matches. The Vikings defeated Fremont 25-18, 25-23 and edged Big Rapids 25-22, 21-25, 15-5, but lost to Ludington 25-16, 25-18.
Whitehall (6-10-5) had a balanced offensive attack with five players recording at least 15 kills for the night. Kayla Mulder led the way with 19 kills and Caydence King added 18. Sidney Shepherd spread the ball around and recorded 90 assists.
On defense, Chase Baker had 24 digs and Bella Fogus had 21. Arianna Black had five aces.
"We played scrappy defense tonight," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "Our energy and effort was great."