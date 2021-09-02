NORTON SHORES — Whitehall suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday at the Mona Shores Quad, though the Vikings did go 2-1.
The loss was a very close one to Mona Shores in which Whitehall won the first game before dropping a competitive 16-25, 25-23, 15-9 match.
The Vikings (9-1) scored a close win over Jenison (13-25, 25-13, 16-14) and defeated Fremont (25-20, 26-24) at the quad.
Whitehall played good all-around defense on the night, led by 36 digs from Rayne Thompson. Maggie Evans had 33 digs and Ryleigh Mott, returning from illness, had 30.
Evans had 66 assists and Thompson led the offense with 35 kills. Thompson also served seven aces.