Whitehall showed a "much-improved first contact," coach Ted Edsall said, at Saturday's Zeeland Invitational, posting a 2-2 record.
The Vikings held up well against a tournament full of Division 1 schools. Whitehall eked out close three-set wins over both Zeeland West (22-25, 25-23, 15-8) and Harbor Springs (25-17, 24-26, 15-8) and lost matches to Hudsonville (25-14, 25-8) and Zeeland East (25-15, 17-25, 15-12).
Bella Fogus was strong on defense for Whitehall (7-11), racking up 48 digs on the day. Sidney Shepherd had 68 assists, most of them to either Kayla Mulder (29 kills) or Arianna Black (23 kills). Mulder and Shepherd each had six aces as well.