Whitehall's serving was tremendous Tuesday night as the Vikings easily defeated Manistee in West Michigan Conference Lakes action, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12.
The team posted a total of 19 aces in the match, including 10 from Arianna Black. Black also had nine digs and eight kills, second on the team in both categories.
"We had a strong all-around performance," Edsall said.
Bella Fogus led the Vikes (9-15-5, 2-1 WMC Lakes) offensively with 11 kills, and Sidney Shepherd set up 39 assists. Chase Baker had 14 digs and Kayla Mulder had six aces.