Whitehall volleyball enjoyed a magical postseason run last year, claiming a district title win in a memorable upset over Montague. If that matchup recurs this year, the Vikings might be the favorite.
That's because Whitehall brings back the bulk of the major players that led the way last year - Charlie Baker is the most notable departure - and as a bonus it also gets back 2019 all-state performer Rayne Thompson, who missed last season with an injury. All-West Michigan Conference players Maggie Evans (who also got honorable mention all-state) and Ryleigh Mott also return, and Charley Klint is back for her third season as a starter. Returning starter Arianna Black will step back into her middle hitter spot.
"If we can fill in a couple of positions around them we should have a very successful season," Vikings' coach Ted Edsall said.
If there's an Achilles' heel for Whitehall, it will be depth. The Vikings were able to overcome the injury to Thompson last year, but without the front-line experience to regroup this time, if a key player went down again it may not be possible to repeat that performance.
"Staying injury-free and healthy will be critical," Edsall said.
That doesn't mean Whitehall doesn't have young talent worth monitoring, though. Junior Chase Baker and freshman Sidney Shepherd are set to play big roles for the Vikings.
Whitehall will face its typical grueling schedule. Invitationals at Coopersville, Fruitport and Jenison will be highlights, as well as a late-season road match at Western Michigan Christian. The Vikings also get to host the WMC tournament, which can't hurt in their quest to return to the top of the league.