WHITEHALL — Whitehall kept its strong start to the season going Thursday by winning all three of its matches at a home quad.
The Vikings (17-2) did not lose a game all night and only once allowed an opponent to get past 15 points. They defeated Big Rapids (25-14, 25-7), Fremont (25-9, 25-15) and Ludington (25-14, 25-22).
Whitehall spread the ball around Thursday, putting three players into double figures in kills for the evening. Charley Klint led the way with 15 kills and Rayne Thompson and Maggie Evans each had 13. Evans had 55 assists, Klint had five aces and Thompson had five blocks. On defense, Ryleigh Mott rang up 30 digs.