MUSKEGON — Whitehall lost a five-game marathon to Western Michigan Christian in the GMAA finals Saturday at Reeths-Puffer, 12-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-19, 15-13.
The decisive factor in the match was Western Michigan Christian's blocking, particularly in the final two games. Armed with far more height than the Vikes have, the Warriors made life difficult for the Whitehall attackers.
"They're huge," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "They're the best blocking team we've seen all year, and my biggest kid is 5-9, and from there it goes to about 5-6. We knew they were going to block. We can't play any harder. We played great.
"We won't see this kind of blocking in Division 2. I was really pleased with our effort."
Knowing what they were up against, the Vikings set Rayne Thompson early, often and relentlessly, and Thompson responded with a school-record performance. The senior had 100 attack attempts and 45 kills, setting new Whitehall marks for a single match. Thompson had 75 total kills on the day, counting the Vikings' tournament wins over Montague and Mona Shores in the first two rounds.
The Vikings (26-4-2) appeared to be in control early in the match, romping in the opening game and taking the early lead in game two. However, WMC stormed back to tie it at 21 and the teams battled back and forth in the late stages of that game. A kill by Thompson made it 23-22 Whitehall late in the game, but the Vikings never led again, committing violations on the next two points. WMC hit several clutch kills down the stretch, and Whitehall was stuck in a rotation with Thompson in the back row for the final points.
Whitehall seemed back on form in game three, closing out strong after it was tied at 11 early on. Charley Klint, who had 45 kills of her own on the day, ended the third game with an impressive solo block.
The Vikings controlled game four early on as well, but WMC's stout blocking took center stage around the midpoint of the game and continued the rest of the day. Endurance could have been a factor for a short bench, Edsall said.
"I think we got tired, which is part of the deal," Edsall said. "We play seven kids and we played seven sets in about two and a half hours. We're probably not made for that. I think we got better today, so I'm really proud of my kids."
Earlier in the day, the Vikings edged Montague 25-23, 25-23 and swept Mona Shores to get to the finals. Maggie Evans racked up 138 assists on the day, as well as six aces. Thompson led the defense with 34 digs, and Ryleigh Mott added 30. Thompson and Sidney Shepherd each had seven blocks.
Edsall showed a lot of optimism postgame despite the tough loss; Whitehall had been seeking its first GMAA title since 2013.
"We played good today," Edsall said. "We've been playing good for a couple months. I got some of our ancillary players starting to play better, and our outsides were fantastic today. ..We had to win our serving and passing game, and I thought we did in the games we won. In the games we didn't win, they won. That's to their credit.
"We want to win conference and we want to win districts. We've still got those two goals in sight. Obviously this would've been nice to win, but I think they played better."
Reeths-Puffer finished fourth at the GMAA tournament. The Rockets defeated North Muskegon in round one, 25-21, 25-14, before losing to WMC in the semifinals. They then lost a tough match to Mona Shores in the third-place match, 25-22, 25-23.
Montague dropped both its matches at the GMAA, being edged by Whitehall 25-23, 25-23 before losing to Fruitport 25-12, 25-19. Ana Trevino led the Wildcats with 14 kills on the day, hitting .286. Morgan Netcott had 30 digs, and Jaelyn Sundberg had 30 assists and six blocks.