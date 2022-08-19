There might be teams in the state trying to replace more talent than Whitehall, but if so, there aren't many.
The Vikings graduated four stars from last year's district championship team who are all playing collegiately now: Rayne Thompson, Maggie Evans, Charley Klint and Ryleigh Mott. They leave massive holes to fill in the lineup.
However, coach Ted Edsall has gotten some good news since last season ended that could help the Vikings bounce back better than previously thought.
One is the return of senior Caydence King, who played varsity as a sophomore but not last year; King will be the team's starter at middle hitter. Another is the arrival of junior Kayla Mulder, a previously home-schooled student who now attends Whitehall and should be a factor at outside hitter. And yet another is that Brie Hamann is finally in the lineup. Hamann missed last year due to transfer rules after coming over from Montague, and she'd missed the year prior due to an ACL injury.
"Those kids are all talented, but they've never played at Whitehall," Edsall said. "We'll be decent, better than I thought considering I didn't know we'd have half these kids when we ended last year."
Of course, Whitehall isn't starting entirely from scratch either. The Vikings bring back Sidney Shepherd, Bella Fogus and Chase Baker, who were all key pieces of last year's team, as well as Arianna Black, who was in line to be one of the West Michigan Conference's top middles before a knee injury cost her most of the season; she is now healthy and had a good spring, Edsall said. Sophomore Megan LeaTrea is a varsity newcomer but should be a factor at libero.
Edsall's biggest test will be figuring out the right combinations with all these new players after being able to send his senior foursome out the past few years and watch them go. He's already made one move that isn't seen much in volleyball - Shepherd moved from a middle hitter to the setter spot that Evans played so well the past few years.
"She's a talented kid, just inexperienced (at setter)," Edsall said. "I'm not worried about that position. I think it'll take her a while to be really good, but she has some exceptional athletic ability.
"She has talent and the intangibles any coach would want. If she performs at a high level I think we'll be pretty good. No pressure (laughs)."
The Vikings always start with tough tournaments, which often leads to early losses, though Edsall joked that he doesn't mind those because it helps get his players' attention in practice. Whitehall will also adjust, like all WMC schools, to a new-look conference, though newcomers Ludington and Fremont have regularly been on the Vikings' schedule in the past. Coincidentally, Edsall said North Muskegon might be the best WMC team this year, but is in the small-school Rivers Division, so the Vikings may not see them unless they meet in the GMAA.
"We've had a lot of success in this league and I expect us to be successful, but this year will be a real challenge," Edsall said. "It might take us a little bit to get going. I expect us to take some lumps early."