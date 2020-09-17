WHITEHALL — Whitehall opened West Michigan Conference play Tuesday night with a dominating win over Mason County Central, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13.
Still without an injured Rayne Thompson, Whitehall (4-3, 1-0 WMC) put together a diverse offensive attack, as three players — Charlie Baker, Charley Klint and Lauryn Carr — each had nine kills to lead the team. Ryleigh Mott served well, with four aces, and posted 20 digs, and Maggie Evans posted 36 assists and a team-best five aces. Arianna Black, a freshman, posted three blocks and four kills.