WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost a tough match to West Michigan Conference Lakes regular-season champion Ludington Tuesday night, 25-22, 25-18, 27-25, but the Vikings played some of their best volleyball of the season according to their coach.

"Tonight wasn't about (the score)," coach Ted Edsall said. "We had to get back to what Whitehall volleyball is all about. That's playing aggressive defense, (being) competitive and (bringing) energy. That's what we did tonight. I'm really, really proud. We haven't done this in a while.

"We can fix some of the stuff to cause us to lose points, but the energy, if we play like this every match, I'll be a happy coach."

Whitehall narrowly missed a chance to extend the match to at least a fourth game when it surrendered a 24-21 lead in game three and was unable to convert on four game points. Game one, too, could have gone either way, as the Vikings led most of the first half of the game and the teams traded the edge a couple of times after that.

Edsall felt Whitehall's serve receive was subpar in the first game, but after that his team did pretty much exactly what he wanted to see, delivering high-level plays. At one point in game one, Arianna Black made two excellent plays within a couple of points, recording a block kill to end one long rally and later making a heads-up play to basically punch the ball across the net to an uncovered corner on Ludington's side.

Whitehall was crisp and clean for the most part throughout the match, hitting .268 against the Orioles' much taller front line and recording nine blocks. Ludington just played a little bit better, typical of a team that went through its WMC Lakes schedule undefeated.

"Our blocking was good," Edsall said. "We're undersized, but our blocking was good. There were a lot of things that went well tonight, just not the score. But that's not everything. The scoreboard doesn't define how well we played tonight."

Black and Kayla Mulder each had nine kills to lead the Vikings, and Black also had three blocks. Sidney Shepherd had 30 assists and earned kudos from her coach, and Chase Baker notched 12 digs.

The Vikings could earn another shot at Ludington this weekend in the WMC Lakes tournament on the Orioles' home court. For one of the first times this season, Whitehall looked Tuesday like a team capable of delivering that caliber of win.

"We've just got to pick up a couple of things," Edsall said. "But if we play that hard, we'll have a chance against everybody...Everybody played their butts off."