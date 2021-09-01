WHITEHALL — After 30 years of coaching volleyball, Ted Edsall has seen quite a bit. But until Tuesday, he'd never tried to coach a match going 5-on-6.
However, that's where the Vikings found themselves Tuesday against Hart after Ryleigh Mott was unavailable due to illness and Arianna Black was injured in warmups prior to the match. Luckily, Whitehall's veteran leaders put things together after a brief early hiccup, and the Vikings beat the Pirates 25-21, 25-15, 25-8.
Whitehall (7-0, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) has only seven players on the varsity roster, and with Mott out (the team thought she had appendicitis, but she didn't; in any case, she'll be back soon), the Vikings were prepared to play with six. Then Black was injured, and the game plan was thrown out.
"You can't make this stuff up," Edsall said. "I've been careful (in the past). I took additional players to tournaments. Tonight, I'm trying to help my JVs get moving a little bit, so I didn't bring anybody up. I guess, in hindsight, I probably should've done that, but you can't just anticipate anybody getting hurt. If any team was ready for this kind of adversity, it was this team."
Any time a front-row player is injured in volleyball, the worst is feared, but Edsall said based on preliminary looks at Black's injury, it does not appear to be a season-ending injury, but instead "a sprain or a pinched nerve". Since height and depth are probably the two biggest areas of concern for the Vikings, losing Black would be tough to work around, even with veterans Rayne Thompson, Charley Klint and Maggie Evans - and their combined 10 seasons of varsity experience - to lead the team.
"If Ari comes back, I just have really good outsides, a great setter, and with Ryleigh Mott, some of the best passing in the county," Edsall said. "We're not very big and we're not very deep, so this is probably the only thing that could derail us for a bit, but if this is temporary, we'll find a way."
Whitehall displayed that ingenuity and toughness against Hart. After falling behind 7-3 as they adjusted to the situation, the Vikings largely dominated the rest of the match. They took their first lead at 16-15 in game one and were never threatened again.
The five Vikings were strong statistically, hitting .286 as a team and only making four service errors in the three games while serving 12 aces. Edsall said that while going 5-on-6 seems daunting, the team has gotten used to unusual alignments due to the small numbers in the program this year - there are only 16 total players, counting the JV.
"We play a ton of 4-on-4 and 5-on-5 in practice, so it wasn't a big deal as far as court coverage," Edsall said. "The good news is we have such an experienced team. Once the freshman (Sidney) Shepherd and Chase Baker were settled in, the other kids could kind of take over."
Take over they did. Thompson totaled 19 kills and hit an impressive .481, and Klint added 12 kills. Klint also had five aces. Thompson posted 11 digs, and Evans racked up 37 assists.
Should Black's positive prognosis hold, Whitehall will be shorthanded, but with Mott set to return soon, Edsall remains optimistic.
"We're going to be a really good team," Edsall said. "When (Mott) gets back, we'll be not as good, but we'll still be alright."