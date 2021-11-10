MUSKEGON — Whitehall was very competitive with #2-ranked and three-time defending state champion Grand Rapids Christian in Tuesday's regional semifinal, but couldn't manage the upset, ending the season with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 loss.
The Vikings (33-7-1) improved significantly from a lopsided defeat to the Eagles in last year's regional semis, which could be attributed largely to having senior Rayne Thompson this time around. Thompson was out last year with an injury, but this time got the Vikings off to a great start in the match and had her team in position to win game one before it got away late.
"We set her too much, probably, but she was phenomenal," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said of Thompson, who had 21 kills on a whopping 60 attempts. "That's how it is. When you get going that's kind of how we have to roll. She played phenomenal."
Whitehall entered the match with a game plan to throw the Eagles off kilter with its serving, and it worked to near perfection in game one, as Christian was visibly sloppy and made several errors to help stake Whitehall to a lead. The Vikings led most of game one and had it tied up at 21 until a couple of errors helped Christian escape with the win.
Unfortunately, the Vikings' serving couldn't keep up that performance, and the Eagles sharpened up in game two. Despite that, Whitehall hung in for the first half of the game until Christian ripped off a long scoring run to end it, with Grace Spoelma serving most of that run.
Game three was again competitive beginning to end, though Christian managed to hold the lead most of the way. Two aces in a row by Charley Klint got the Vikings within 22-20 with a chance to extend the match, but the Eagles responded with the final three points.
The improved showing from a year ago, though, wasn't lost on Edsall.
"I thought our serve receive was great the whole night," Edsall said. "We had chances. They're just big, with a big block. Our other hitters had a little trouble with the block. All in all, way better than last year. We were in every game and we had a chance.
"This is Whitehall volleyball. We don't have a kid over 5-9. We're a public school. I think we did pretty darn good."
Maggie Evans had 29 assists for the Vikings, and Ryleigh Mott led the defense with 20 digs. Thompson had 17 digs. Klint chipped in seven kills and four aces.
The Eagle offense revolved around Michigan State commit Evie Doezema, who cuts an imposing figure at 6-3. However, Whitehall had far less trouble with her than with the Eagles' impressive front-line blocking, which turned back many attacks.
"I'm not trading (Thompson for Doezema), by the way," Edsall said with a smile. "Their outside's very good. The rest of their kids, their middles are big. Their setter's big. Their block was kind of like Western Michigan Christian (which Whitehall faced in the GMAA finals), but probably a little better."
The Vikings' best shot at neutralizing that block would probably have been middle hitter Arianna Black, but Black suffered a knee injury in warmups before a match against Hart early in the season and was knocked out for the year, a loss Edsall ruefully noted postgame. However, at the same time, the team's ability to again overcome a key player's loss showed the Vikings' character.
"A stupid injury again, or this match might have been different," Edsall said. "Two years in a row where we had a major kid get hurt and still managed to survive and get this far. I couldn't ask any more from these kids. Great season."