WHITEHALL — Coaches rarely want to lose anything for any reason, but Whitehall coach Ted Edsall was alright with his Vikings dropping game two of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes match against Orchard View. He felt the team needed to see what their level of effort was yielding.

That defeat, and what Edsall called a pretty spirited message in the huddle before game three, produced the desired result, as Whitehall played much more focused volleyball in the final two games to secure a 25-13, 21-25, 25-11, 25-9 win.

"It was total focus and effort," Edsall said of the second game. "They were out of position, didn't know the rotations, screwing around. I'm glad we lost, because you can tell them that until you're blue in the face, but when you lose a game to a team that probably hasn't won many games all year, it's embarrassing. I got their attention."

The Vikings (12-16-5, 4-1 WMC Lakes) didn't dial it back up immediately, as Orchard View took an 8-6 lead early in game three, including getting one point for Whitehall being out of rotation. However, once things clicked, the match turned around quickly. Arianna Black went on an impressive serving run as Whitehall surged ahead 19-9, firing three aces in a row after an Orchard View timeout. She had a team-high seven for the night.

Game four wasn't much different. Orchard View took an early 5-3 lead, but Whitehall scored the next 10 points led by a long serving run by Kayla Mulder, who insisted on playing despite battling pneumonia and had 10 kills and six aces, tying with Black for the team lead in the former.

Despite Edsall's frustrations with the consistency of his team's effort, he said the Vikings are improving. Whitehall has made lineup tweaks throughout the season, some by necessity (Caydence King missed a month with a fracture in her leg but is now back) and some by choice. One move that seems to be working is the shift of Bella Fogus to the outside with Black moving inside; Fogus hit .350 Tuesday with no attack errors.

"Bella Fogus is really attacking the ball well, the little left-hander," Edsall said. "She really gets her hand on the ball well now. We moved her to the outside about a month ago. We moved Ari Black to the middle for offense and defense. She's our best blocker."

Whitehall will have a chance to earn a share of the WMC Lakes regular-season title next week when it hosts Ludington. The Orioles are atop the league at 5-0, and Whitehall and Montague each have one loss. A Vikings' win next week would push all three into a tie, which would be an impressive accomplishment for a Whitehall team that entered the season with so many unfamiliar faces and position changes.

"We took our lumps early," Edsall said. "Some of it was poor scheduling by me. We played some really good teams. But we're starting to figure things out. We've got the city (meet) this weekend and three more days of practice. This should be the time of year we're playing our best volleyball. Let's hope it happens."