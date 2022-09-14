WHITEHALL — Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said before the season that North Muskegon might be the best West Michigan Conference team, even though the Norse are not in Whitehall's Lakes Division with the bigger schools in the league.

The Vikings, though, got a good look at North Muskegon Monday in a home tri meet, and nearly knocked off the Norse before missing some chances in key moments and dropping a 13-25, 25-20, 15-11 decision. Whitehall defeated Newaygo at the tri, 25-9, 25-18.

The Vikings dominated North Muskegon in the first game of the match, playing crisp offense and serving well. In the second game, North Muskegon led the whole way, repeatedly beating back Viking rallies. The third game was also tight throughout, but the Norse, especially their front-line hitters, made the key plays at critical times.

"I thought our first contact was pretty good until a little bit into that last game," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "We had seven serving errors (between the two matches), which is just way too many. It's kind of been the way we've played most of the season. We actually passed a little better. I think that's why we won the first game."

Newaygo was overwhelmed by the Whitehall attack, especially in the first game of the match. By the end of it, the Lions were struggling to return Whitehall serves. The second game of that match was closer, but the Vikings got a strong serving run from Bella Fogus to end it.

Whitehall continues to work through the inexperience on its roster. Many key starters are new to the lineup, and even the Vikings' veterans, like Arianna Black, are transitioning to new positions. In Black's case, she also missed almost the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, so while she's been around a while, she hasn't logged that much court time in matches.

"We've just got a lot of new kids, man," Edsall said. "Caydence King has never played in a match like this. Kayla Mulder actually played really good tonight. She was our leading attacker. Ari missed a whole year and is playing outside. We're just trying to figure stuff out. Every day we get a little bit better."

Things aren't getting any easier for Whitehall. Edsall said Tuesday that King was actually playing on a fractured ankle Monday. She is now out for at least a month, and the Vikings will have to adjust their lineup again.

Mulder led the offense with 11 kills and an impressive .600 hitting percentage. Black had eight kills. Chase Baker notched 27 digs on defense and Sidney Shepherd had 34 assists.

"We could've been better in quite a few different areas tonight," Edsall said. "That's the way it goes. I'll have their attention in practice."