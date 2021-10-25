WHITEHALL — Whitehall cemented its place atop the West Michigan Conference Saturday afternoon, earning lopsided sweeps over three straight opponents to win the tournament championship at home.
Rival Montague placed fifth in the tournament.
The Vikings were never threatened on their way to the title. They swept Mason County Central, Oakridge and North Muskegon, never allowing an opponent to get as many as 20 points opposite their 25.
"I'm proud of this team and our great group of four seniors," Vikings' coach Ted Edsall said. "Championships are tough to win."
It was a team effort for Whitehall (30-5-1), especially on defense. Ryleigh Mott led three different Vikings with 15 or more digs on the day, recording 25. Rayne Thompson added 22. Thompson and Sidney Shepherd also had four blocks apiece.
On offense, Thompson took her customary spot atop the stat leaderboard, with 31 kills. Charley Klint added 15. Maggie Evans recorded 55 assists. At the service line, Evans had six aces, Thompson had five and Mott chipped in four.
The Wildcats had a harder time, going 2-2 at the tournament after opening the day seeded #3. Montague played one of its longest games in history in the opening round, losing an insane second game by a 35-33 score against Ravenna, but the Wildcats bounced back to win the match 25-13, 33-35, 15-13.
However, perhaps taxed from that opening battle, Montague dropped its next match to #2 seed North Muskegon in two games, then lost again to Shelby in another hard-fought match in the consolation bracket, 25-17, 23-25, 15-10. The Wildcats were able to collect themselves to defeat Hart in the fifth-place match, 25-21, 25-16.
Ana Trevino continued her strong play of late by totaling 36 kills on the day, on a .301 hitting percentage. Peyton Johnson added 16 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg had 72 assists.
Montague struggled serving, making 24 errors in its four matches. Johnson led the team with seven aces, and Morgan Netcott added five. On defense, Netcott had 48 digs, and Johnson had 37. Ava Pumford had seven blocks.