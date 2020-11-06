MUSKEGON — Whitehall upset #7-ranked Montague Thursday night to win its first district championship since 2012, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18.
The Vikings, who have been without star player Rayne Thompson all season, faced a Montague team that was also down its best outside hitter, Reilly Murphy. Murphy turned her ankle a couple of weeks ago, and while she did play sparingly Thursday, doctors did not clear her to play in the front row, where she does her damage.
"Honestly, for me, I'm never going to put a kid's health over a win," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said of Murphy. "I know she wanted to (give it a shot), but we had a game plan and we went with it. And we have a couple of sophomores who have really stepped up throughout. I had no reason to believe they'd do anything different. I'm proud of those girls, and I don't want to just put it on that."
That set the stage for Whitehall to play its best match of the season. Not only did the Vikings play very well, they also played as hard as coach Ted Edsall ever remembers seeing from a team in his 30 years at the helm of the program.
"Our theme was, control what you can control, and that's energy and effort," Edsall said. "Nobody played harder than we did tonight. I don't care what gym you were in across the state of Michigan. I'm so proud of how hard we played. When you have that mindset, stuff like this can happen."
The match was close at every turn. The Vikings trailed for much of the first game before rallying for the final three points to steal the 26-24 win. Charlie Baker had a kill and an ace among those three points, with Ryleigh Mott contributing a kill as well. The Wildcats responded with an early second-game run to take control, although Whitehall came back to make it close headed into game three.
After the Vikings' game-three win, in which they led almost wire to wire, the pivotal stretch of the match came in game four. Montague grabbed an early 5-2 lead, but after a Viking point, Maggie Evans stepped to the service line and unleashed what she called the best serving run of her life, which lasted 10 points, including a few aces.
"That's never happened like that before," Evans said with a wide grin you could see even through her mask. "I just knew every time I went back, I'd take a couple of breaths, focus on getting it in. I know that's what everyone else would've done. Just calm down, get it in, and do your job."
Evans has been the Vikings' steadiest performer all year, and was outstanding Thursday, recording 37 assists and eight aces, both team highs, and adding nine kills on a .500 hitting percentage.
"She's just a gamer," Edsall said. "She cares maybe more than anybody I've ever coached. She's such a good leader."
In addition to the obvious district title motivations, Evans knew she had to bring her best game opposite Montague counterpart Raegan Murphy, an all-state selection last year. Murphy had 46 assists and 19 digs.
"She is a great setter," Evans said of Raegan. "We play kind of a similar game. We both tip, we both have a great setting technique. She for sure put a lot of pressure on me, and I thank her for that. It really showed tonight and I appreciate her for that. She is an amazing setter."
Evans did a lot of setting to Charlie Baker and Caydence King, who each had a team-high 11 kills for the Vikes. King was recently moved to the outside after playing in the middle earlier this season, and Edsall said she adjusted to the change very well. The coach added that Baker had an outstanding match passing from the back row.
A lack of unforced errors was huge for Whitehall, particularly in the third game, where Montague committed four service errors early on and ended up losing that game by four. Whitehall had 18 aces as a team.
"When you play a team that legitimately has more talent than you do, we had to serve great and we had to pass great, and I think we did both," Edsall said. "Our serving was phenomenal tonight."
For Montague, which had turned to Ally Hall to carry even more of the offensive load without Reilly, with great success, it wasn't as easy Thursday. The Vikings smartly sold out their defense to slow Hall down. The senior all-state pick got her kills - a match-high 16 - but not as efficiently as against Oakridge the night before in the semifinals.
"You look at Ally the last few days, the kid was hitting .500, and we were also putting everything on her," Bectel said. "All of a sudden we're asking Ally to double her load. She did a good job. She's had a ton of success in her career. It's hard, and I called on a sophomore to pick up on Reilly not being there, and she did a nice job. It's just a lot of things that weren't typical for us tonight, and I think Whitehall had a lot to do with that."
The Vikings move on to next week's regional semifinals, where they'll face the #2 team in the state, Grand Rapids Christian, on the Eagles' home floor. Whitehall will face long odds. But the Vikings have already overcome some odds of their own.
"This one's special, man," Edsall said. "We were big underdogs. I don't know if I've ever had a team that plays this hard."