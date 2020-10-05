WHITEHALL — Whitehall swept its home quad meet Saturday, with all three matches coming down to the third game.
The Vikings defeated Fruitport (23-25, 25-23, 27-25), Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-25, 25-19, 25-23) and White Cloud (25-19, 23-25, 25-15) to earn the sweep.
Whitehall (13-3) continued to win with strong defense. Ryleigh Mott led the Vikes with 68 digs in the three matches, and Charlie Baker had 46 digs. Arianna Black was strong at the net as well, with eight blocks.
On offense, Maggie Evans passed out 88 assists and had 20 kills. Charley Klint also had 20 kills, and Charlie Baker led the way with 21 kills. Mott served nine aces.