WHITEHALL — Whitehall locked up at least a share of the West Michigan Conference regular-season crown Tuesday with an impressive win over fellow league unbeaten North Muskegon, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22.
Vikings' coach Ted Edsall called it "one of our most complete matches of the season. Excellent first contact, both serving and passing."
Whitehall will face Montague next Tuesday and try to lock up the league tournament's #1 seed.
Rayne Thompson had a big offensive night, racking up 20 kills. Charley Klint added 11. Maggie Evans posted 38 assists and a team-high four aces, and Ryleigh Mott led the defense with 17 digs. Sidney Shepherd recorded three blocks.