Whitehall scored a road win over Oakridge to open West Michigan Conference Lakes play Tuesday night, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.
The Vikings got impressive performances from both their main outside hitters, Arianna Black and Kayla Mulder. Black posted 18 kills on a .571 hitting percentage and Mulder was even more efficient, with 13 kills and a .706 hitting percentage.
"Good passing and defense tonight," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "Best match of the year for our setter Sydney Shepherd."
Shepherd had 42 assists and helped get Black and Mulder the ball in good spots so they could rack up kills.
Mulder also had five aces for Whitehall (4-9-5, 1-0 WMC Lakes), and on defense, Black posted 15 digs with Chase Baker adding 12.