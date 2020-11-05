MUSKEGON — Whitehall defeated Fruitport Wednesday night in the district semifinals, 27-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, to set up a rivalry battle with Montague in the finals tonight.
The Vikings served very well, posting 13 aces as a team, and displayed impressive offensive balance, with five players posting between six and 10 kills.
Maggie Evans had four of those 13 aces for Whitehall (19-8), and Charlie Baker led the offense with 10 kills. Caydence King added nine.
The Whitehall defense also performed well, with Ryleigh Mott totaling 24 digs and Baker adding 17. Maggie Evans passed out 43 assists.