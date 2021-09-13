FRUITPORT — Whitehall defeated rival Montague Saturday as part of the Fruitport Invitational, and the Vikings went on to a 3-1 record on the day. Montague was 1-3.
The two teams played a close second game in a 25-18, 28-26 Whitehall win. The Vikings (13-2) went on to defeat North Muskegon and Mona Shores in two games each, but lost a match to Traverse City West.
Montague (5-16) also lost to Traverse City West, and also dropped a match to NorthPointe Christian. The Wildcats beat Grant in three games.
Rayne Thompson racked up 37 kills for Whitehall at the meet, and Charley Klint added 32. Maggie Evans totaled 95 assists and Ryleigh Mott had 40 digs. Klint had 11 aces.
For Montague, Ana Trevino and Britta Johnson each had 14 kills. Trevino also had five blocks. Morgan Netcott posted 43 digs, Jaelyn Sundberg had 47 assists and Peyton Johnson served six aces.