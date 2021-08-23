COOPERSVILLE — Whitehall got its season off to a great start Friday by winning the Coopersville Invitational with a 5-0 record.
The Vikings defeated four of their five foes — rival Montague, Oakridge, Forest Hills Eastern and Cadillac — in two-game matches, going the maximum three to knock off the host Broncos.
Rayne Thompson, playing her first varsity match since 2019, totaled 41 kills to lead the Whitehall offense, and Arianna Black and Charley Klint each had 19. Maggie Evans passed out 102 assists, and Ryleigh Mott racked up 50 digs. Black had seven blocks and Chase Baker had seven aces.
Montague went 1-4 at the tournament, earning a three-game win over Oakridge, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5. The Wildcats also went the distance against Forest Hills Eastern, but lost 25-13, 23-25, 15-8. Montague lost in two games to Whitehall, Cadillac and Coopersville.
Britta Johnson was the Wildcats' most efficient offensive player on the day, hitting .294 and recording 15 kills. Peyton Johnson had 19 kills and Haylee Schwarz added 16. Peyton Johnson and Morgan Netcott each had eight aces. Ana Trevino recorded eight blocks, Jaelyn Sundberg had 56 assists and Netcott had 33 digs.