Whitehall's Ira Jenkins scored his 150th win Saturday at the Allendale Invitational to highlight a strong day for Viking athletes.
Jenkins' win, which of course came by pin, came on his way to a 3-0 day and 215-pound championship at the invitational. Jenkins joined teammates Nick Blanchard and Shane Cook as event champs.
Blanchard won a 9-5 decision over Tri-County's Jake Nelson to cap his 3-0 day at 171, and Cook scored two pins and a technical fall in a dominant performance at 285.
Also for Whitehall, Alec Pruett finished third at 152, and Wyatt Jenkins did the same at 160, both posting 3-1 records.
Reeths-Puffer also competed at Allendale, but full Rockets' results were not available at press time.