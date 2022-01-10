01-16-22.wb.jenkins 150.jpg

Whitehall senior wrestler Ira Jenkins (with sign) earned his 150th career victory Saturday at the Allendale Invitational. He celebrated the achievement with his family.

 Photo courtesy of WHITEHALL WRESTLING

Whitehall's Ira Jenkins scored his 150th win Saturday at the Allendale Invitational to highlight a strong day for Viking athletes.

Jenkins' win, which of course came by pin, came on his way to a 3-0 day and 215-pound championship at the invitational. Jenkins joined teammates Nick Blanchard and Shane Cook as event champs.

Blanchard won a 9-5 decision over Tri-County's Jake Nelson to cap his 3-0 day at 171, and Cook scored two pins and a technical fall in a dominant performance at 285.

Also for Whitehall, Alec Pruett finished third at 152, and Wyatt Jenkins did the same at 160, both posting 3-1 records.

Reeths-Puffer also competed at Allendale, but full Rockets' results were not available at press time.

Tags

Trending Food Videos