WHITEHALL — Whitehall wrestler Shane Cook became just the fourth alum of the program to wrestle in Division I May 16, when he signed to join the Cleveland State Vikings.
Cook, who was preceded by Reiley Brown, Jwan Britton and Ira Jenkins, is the first to go out of state to do it. He said his roots in Whitehall made him seek out that kind of atmosphere in his collegiate home, which is how he landed on Cleveland State.
"The support system here, the way that they supported me, made me want to go to a school with a school support system like that," Cook said. "That's also another reason why I chose Cleveland State, because I kind of felt that there on my visit.
"One of the biggest things when choosing a college was the relationship with the coaches and I really love the coaches there. We got along really well. I just felt the connection there."
Cook grew up idolizing Brown and Britton, and his sparring with Jenkins over the years only sharpened his skills and his will to compete at the next level.
He went out on top, putting together a dominant undefeated campaign in his senior season and winning the Division 3 state championship at 285 pounds.
Cook said he also looked at Bellarmine and Northern Illinois, two other Division I schools, but from the sound of it, for him, it was always Cleveland State. CSU is an affiliate member of the Mid-American Conference in wrestling and placed seventh in the 13-team league last season with a 7-8 record in duals.
"I'm just honestly super excited and really happy," Cook said. "I couldn't ask for a better way to go out as a senior. I'm just really excited about my opportunities."
Cook added that his biggest takeaway from his time in Whitehall is how important hard work is to achieving any goal, and offered advice to up-and-coming athletes.
"People want to help you," Cook said. "That's a big thing that I learned here, is that people really want to help you. Just taking that help goes a long way."