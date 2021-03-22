MUSKEGON — Whitehall wrestlers were unsurprisingly successful Saturday at the Division 3 individual districts at Orchard View, as 13 of its 14 entrants advanced to regionals, including eight district champions.
Three of Whitehall's district champs won by unseating the top seed in their district. At 145 pounds, Marco Moore, seeded third, upset Grand Rapids West Catholic's Cole Karasinski in the finals in a 6-4 overtime victory. He dominated his two previous matches, winning by pin and technical fall. Kris Dowdell, who was seeded fourth at 189, knocked off top seed Jack Mauric of Grand Rapids West Catholic by pin in the semifinals and also pinned Drew Sikkema of Comstock Park in the finals.
Riley Buys won his district title with an impressive 7-2 win over Orchard View's top wrestler, Brendan Hyatt, in the 130-pound finals. He edged Montague's Tristan Winkleblack in the semifinals, 6-4.
Five other Vikings dominated their brackets from the top seed position. Max Brown scored two technical falls without giving up a point at 140 before winning his finals match by injury default. Nick Blanchard scored three pins to earn the top spot at 152, and Jacob Haynes won his finals match by technical fall to cap off a 3-0 day. 215-pound star Ira Jenkins pinned all three of his opponents within the first 36 seconds of the opening whistle, and Shane Cook won by pin three times to win the title at 285.
Two Vikings were runners-up at their weights - Ty Whalen at 112 pounds and Matthew Goodrich at 119. Goodrich faced teammate Kyren Bluhm in the semifinals, defeating him by technical fall, and Whalen won two matches to reach the finals. Both fell short to the top seeds in the district; Goodrich's finals defeat came to Montague's Aidan Perreault.
Bluhm bounced back from his loss to Goodrich to take third place, earning two dominating wins, and Alec Pruett finished third at 152, avenging his lone loss of the day by defeating Orchard View's Angelo Perri 17-7 in the third-place match. Connor Young, at 171, also took third place, winning twice by pin during the tournament.
Gabe Reavey won a match for the Vikings at 285, but lost in the blood round to end his individual season.
Montague qualifies 6 to regionals
Montague had a solid day of its own at the districts, with two champions and six total regional qualifiers. Perreault, the top seed at 119, easily won his two matches, one by technical fall and then the win over Goodrich in the finals. Cale Coppess was the top seed at 125 and wrestled like it, with two wins and an 11-1 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Nahum Krussell in the finals. Coppess also defeated teammate Landon Askins in the bracket, and Askins went on to finish fourth to earn his own regional spot.
Winkleblack was the #2 seed at 130 and rallied back after his tough loss to Buys in the semifinals to earn two wins and a third-place finish. Aaron Rolf also finished third, at 215, winning three matches by pin.
In addition to Askins' fourth-place finish, Chris Aebig took fourth at 112, winning three matches by pin. Both his losses came to Orchard View's Cameron Dood, but Aebig improved his showing from a pin loss in the first matchup to a 4-0 defeat in the rematch.
Logan Fairchild scored two wins for Montague at 140, but fell in the blood round. Also earning wins for the Wildcats were Michael Moore, Kevin Roll (who lost to Aebig in the consolation bracket) and Logan Kahl.