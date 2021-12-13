Whitehall finished in second place Saturday at the Allegan Southwest Classic, scoring 176 points. #5-ranked Stevensville Lakeshore, which entered the day one spot behind the Vikings in Division 2, won the meet with 226 points.
Coach Justin Zeerip said Whitehall was not at full strength Saturday, but the Vikings still had some solid performances, led by heavyweight Ira Jenkins, who won his bracket and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors at the meet.
Jenkins won all three of his matches with first-minute pins, spending only 1:44 in total on the mat. Notably, his final pin, which took 12 seconds, came against returning Division 1 all-state wrestler Dayne Arnett of Grand Haven.
Whitehall had one other weight-class champion Saturday: Bradyn VanPatten at 189 pounds. It was VanPatten's first championship wrestling with the Vikings' varsity. Like Jenkins, VanPatten dominated, earning first-period pins in all three of his matches. He took out Constantine's Bennett VandenBerg in the championship match.
Three Whitehall wrestlers took second place at the meet: Shane Cook at 215, Nick Blanchard at 171 and Max Brown at 145. Cook won two matches by pin before losing a tough decision in the finals against Byron Center's Dakota Veltman; Blanchard also earned two pins and lost in double overtime in the finals against Constantine's Troy Demas; and Brown earned two pins before losing a close decision to Plainwell's Trammel Robinson in the finals.
Alec Pruett and Riley Buys finished third at 152 and 130 respectively. Nolan Taranko was fourth at 103 and Wyatt Jenkins placed fifth at 160, recording three straight pins after a first-round defeat.