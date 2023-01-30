Whitehall finished second at Saturday's Rick Champion Alumni Duals, losing a 42-25 decision to Division 2 #4-ranked Allendale in the finals.
The Vikings won each of their first three matches. The third of those wins was tough, as Whitehall rallied from down 22-4 to earn a 39-34 win over Byron Center. Whitehall also had easy wins over Tri-County (64-12) and Comstock Park (56-13).
"We learned some lessons against Byron Center," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said on the Vikings' Facebook page. "Those guys are tough, but we got away from the things that make us who we are. We can’t give up points at the end of periods, and we can’t give up pins, especially with no time left. We have to be more stubborn than we were against those guys.”
Despite the loss, Zeerip said he was pleased with the team's effort against Allendale, saying it was better wrestling than what the Vikes had put out against Byron Center.
Three Whitehall wrestlers earned perfect 4-0 marks, including unbeaten Shane Cook, who had a pin and a decision win among his victories. Darnell Mack recorded three pins and a technical fall, and Ryan Goodrich had a pin and a technical fall.
"The guys proved they could bounce back after quite a low point," Zeerip said. "We’re proud of them for that.”