Whitehall posted an impressive 4-1 record Saturday at the competitive Rockford Duals, moving to 18-2 on the year in head-to-head competition.
The Vikings' only loss was a 45-27 defeat to Division 1 #7 Rockford in the championship match. Whitehall beat Division 2 #7 Thornapple Kellogg (47-24), the Rockford B team (59-12), Edwardsburg (48-22) and St. Joseph (57-19) at the duals.
Four Whitehall wrestlers earned perfect 5-0 marks at the duals. Wyatt Jenkins pinned all five of his opponents, and Shane Cook pinned all four of the wrestlers he faced on the mat. Darnell Mack recorded three pins and a technical fall, and Jackson Cook earned a pin and a major decision on his way to 5-0.