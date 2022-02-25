KALAMAZOO — Whitehall certainly didn’t expect to be down 10 points at any juncture of Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup against St. Joseph, but once they were, the Vikings had what it took to respond.
Whitehall, seeded #2 in the state, scored the final 21 points of the match, including scoring a pair of pins, to defeat a game Bears team 39-28 and advance to the state semifinals Saturday against Goodrich, which beat Mason in another quarterfinal.
The Vikings knew they had the edge in the final four matchups after falling behind 28-18 late in the match, thanks to stars Alec Pruett, Max Brown and Wyatt Jenkins being among those who would take the mat. But they still had to get it done, and they did; Brown won by forfeit, and Pruett and Jenkins each scored pins.
“We got to 140 and it was a little tight, but I felt confident going through, and I knew we were going to get some there at the end,” Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said. “I thought it was a real team effort and I was really proud of our guys.”
It looked like it would be another easy Whitehall win early on when the Vikes scored 15 straight points on pins by Ira Jenkins and Shane Cook and a decision win by Nick Blanchard. However, the Bears weren’t going quietly, scoring several clutch wins in the middle portion of the match, where their best wrestlers were. St. Joseph had state qualifiers at every weight class from 103 to 130 pounds; all but one beat their Whitehall opponents, with Dylan Osborn pulling out a dramatic 7-5 overtime win at 112.
“There were a couple matches that were close, kind of going either way, and they wrestled well,” Zeerip said. “I tip my cap to them. I thought they wrestled a great match.”
Once down 28-18, Aiden Weiler stopped the bleeding for Whitehall with an 8-4 decision win over Gavin Keller at 140, setting up the Brown/Pruett/Wyatt Jenkins trio for their wins.
By the time Jenkins took the mat for the final bout, Whitehall was up five and anything but a loss by pin would enable the Vikings to advance. That should’ve taken the pressure off, but a clock malfunction delayed the start of the bout, so Jenkins had to stay mentally ready longer. That was no problem for the unflappable freshman, though.
“I like the big occasion,” Jenkins said. “It feels good. I have the crowd there supporting me. I just went out there and I have my warmup I do every time, my mindset coach. I go out there, compete and I feel relaxed out there like I was able to do the job.”
Jenkins said the team’s confidence never wavered even as it fell behind in the late stages, as the Vikings had confidence in their teammates to deliver.
“We just talked about how we have to fix some stuff up for tomorrow,” Jenkins said, recounting the atmosphere. “Some people got beat or pinned that shouldn’t have gotten pinned, let’s go home, get some rest and some sleep, come back tomorrow and dominate.”
Saturday will mark the last day the Jenkins brothers wrestle together in a dual, and Wyatt is looking forward to taking his shot at the best and gunning for a state title. The Vikings would likely face eight-time state champion Lowell if they defeated Goodrich.
“It means a lot to me, being me and my brother’s last year together,” Jenkins said. “I want to close it out with a banger...I think we’re just going to go out there and compete and do what we do and see what happens.”