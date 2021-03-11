WHITEHALL — In a potential quarterfinal preview, Division 3 #3-ranked Whitehall beat #6-ranked Hart Wednesday to secure the West Michigan Conference championship for 2021, 39-22. The Vikings also defeated Mason County Central 69-12 and beat Shelby 73-6 to close out regular season action.
Whitehall had a quad meet scheduled at home for Friday, but athletic director Greg Russell announced over the public address prior to Wednesday's matches that all three teams that had been scheduled to compete - Gaylord, Stevensville Lakeshore and Pine River - had had to pull out due to COVID protocols. He elected not to try to pull together another quad on short notice and implored fans to follow safety practices to ensure the Vikings had their best chance to complete the season.
The cancellation meant Wednesday was the final home meet for a typically impressive group of Whitehall seniors. The Vikings, always a businesslike program to begin with, have wrestled with a different level of focus this year, and coach Collin Zeerip said it all stems from the team's 2020 district loss to Reeths-Puffer.
"Last year, losing a tough one in the postseason, has really motivated these guys and rallied everybody," Zeerip said. "This year, from the get-go, everyone has been bought in. It's been a lot of fun. The kids work super hard, and I'd say a little bit more motivation, but overall, they've been doing everything we ask."
Whitehall/Hart was the first match of the night Wednesday, and it was predictably a hard-fought and intense one. With the match starting at 103 pounds, several of Hart's best athletes took the mat early, and the Pirates didn't trail through the first eight bouts.
Max Brown kick-started the Whitehall comeback at 140 by pinning Jose Salgado, cutting the Pirate lead to 16-15. Two matchups later, Nick Blanchard scored a technical fall over Zane Thomas to give Whitehall its first lead.
At 160, Jacob Haynes, who entered the night ranked #9 in his weight class, picked up an impressive 7-1 win over #7-ranked Thomas Tanner, which put Whitehall ahead 23-19. After that, Connor Young earned a major decision, and Shane Cook and Ira Jenkins ended the match with a flourish by each scoring pins.
"I thought Hart wrestled well and our guys wrestled pretty tough too," Zeerip said. "Overall, it was a great dual with two highly competitive teams. There were probably five or six matches in there that came down to the last minute or so. It was a great dual and it ended with Ira and Shane, and it was a great way to put an exclamation point on it."
MCC and Shelby are undermanned and rebuilding teams, so Whitehall made short work of each of them to end another season without a WMC defeat. Jenkins dominated another ranked foe, Mason County's Andrew Quinn, on his way to another impressive 3-0 night.
Zeerip downplayed the possibility of seeing Hart again; after all, there is a long way to go between now and then. Whitehall is set to open district action Wednesday at Montague and will come in as heavy favorites.
"We'll see what happens," Zeerip said. "We're just trying to take it one dual at a time and keep everybody healthy. We start at Montague and we'll see where it takes us. The seeding will kind of sort itself out. We just have to worry about, on our end, wrestling tough."
That hasn't been a problem this year, especially with the leadership of, among others, Jenkins and Brown. Whitehall boasts a highly qualified wrestler at just about every weight class, and the team chemistry, Zeerip said, has been great throughout the season.
"They definitely feed off each other and try to pick each other up," Zeerip said. "Throughout the (Hart) dual, it was pretty up and down with some lead changes, but it's a fun team and they work super hard. These guys have fun and build off each other."
The cancellation of Friday's quad probably won't shock the Vikings into buckling down on following safety practices - Whitehall hadn't had any meets canceled on it this year and isn't lacking for motivation to get to the finish line - but it underscores the importance of continuing to do so, especially in the next few weeks, so Whitehall can try to get to the season's final match.
"Maybe there's a little more emphasis on continuing to do the right things," Zeerip said. "The postseason is now officially here. It might give us a little more time to train and go back to the drawing board a little bit. It's just not taking anything for granted and taking each competition as it comes."