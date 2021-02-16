ALLEGAN — Whitehall had a very successful day Tuesday at the Allegan Quad, blowing out all three of its opponents. The Vikings won by scores of 81-0 over Otsego, 75-3 over Allegan, and 63-12 over Plainwell.
A slew of Vikings went 3-0 on the night, led by Nick Blanchard and Shane Cook, who each recorded three pin victories. Max Brown added two pins on his own 3-0 night. Other 3-0 wrestlers included Nolan Taranko, Ty Whalen, Dylan Osborn, Ryne Christensen, Matthew Goodrich, Riley Buys, Marco Moore and Ira Jenkins.