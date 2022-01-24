NORTON SHORES — The return of the GMAA meet in full this year also marked the return of Whitehall's dominance of the event.
The Vikings, whose streak of 13 straight titles in this meet ended the last time it was held in full in February 2020, announced their return to the top with an incredible performance, racking up 283 points, more than second-place Fruitport and third-place Reeths-Puffer combined.
The Trojans had 125 points and the Rockets were right behind them with 123; Montague was in the mix as well, taking fourth place with 122.5 points. That marked a one-spot improvement in the standings for the Wildcats from 2020.
There was no shortage of individual milestones from area wrestlers at the meet. Among them were Ira Jenkins and Max Brown each earning their third city titles in three tries at the full city meet, at 285 and 145 pounds respectively. Jenkins and Brown also each went 3-0 at last year's GMAA Tier 1 quad meet, which was different than the usual tournament due to COVID-19 precautions by the MHSAA. For all practical purposes, that gave Jenkins and Brown the title of four-time city champions, even if it is unofficial.
This marked the second year in a row the 2021 quad muddied the definition of a four-time city champ, which had only happened six times prior to last year; the same issue befell the Rockets' Jacob Blawat last February. (Max's older brother Reiley was the last wrestler to earn the official four-time honor.)
"It's very special for them," Whitehall coach Justin Zeerip said of Jenkins and Brown's titles. "Those guys do a tremendous job being leaders for our team. I thought overall we came out and executed really well."
Jenkins, as he always does, recorded three straight pins to win his title, although Reeths-Puffer's Nathan Stafford, his finals foe, can at least claim to have pushed Jenkins to round two, which has only happened twice this season. Brown earned two first-period pins but had to go the distance to top Mona Shores' Gavyn Stout in the finals, 8-2, a match in which Brown took a physical pounding from Stout.
Montague's Cale Coppess provided the day's other big individual milestone, winning his 150th career match by defeating R-P's Kaden Malotke 12-3 in the finals for his first GMAA title. He took second in 2020.
"It's good to see him get that," Wildcats' coach Kris Maddox said. "He wrestled well. He's got to keep improving for his individual tournament run."
Also for Whitehall, Dylan Osborn (112), Riley Buys (130), Alec Pruett (152), Nick Blanchard (171), Bradyn VanPatten (189) and Shane Cook earned GMAA crowns, giving Whitehall a total of eight champs. Osborn, Buys, VanPatten and Blanchard each won all three of their matches by pin, and Cook and Pruett each scored two pins and a major decision.
Zeerip said his team approached the meet with an attitude of just worrying about each match as it came and letting the results take care of themselves.
"Just worry about you as individuals and the team will take care of itself as well," Zeerip said. "We just told our guys to go out, relax, have fun and just wrestle.
"Last year we had the duals or whatever it was, so it felt great to be back in the gym and wrestle in the brackets. I'm just really happy for the kids who got this opportunity."
Ryne Christensen was Whitehall's ninth finalist, and he came in second place at 119, falling by major decision in the finals. Wyatt Jenkins finished third at 160, winning twice by pin and once by decision; his only loss was a three-point decision to eventual champ Rice Robins of Holton. Nolan Taranko was also third, at 103, and Ryan Goodrich took third at 135, each posting 2-1 records.
Reeths-Puffer's individual highlight came from Ian Cook, who stormed to the 103-pound title with two technical-fall wins, including one in the finals.
"The 103 bracket wasn't super strong as a whole, but it's still not an easy thing to come out and take care of business," R-P coach Jared Fleming said. "He obviously did that. He scored some team points for us to help keep us in third place. He's adjusted well to high school wrestling, and he's had some lumps the past couple weeks. It's just been kind of overcoming that and getting down to 103 and being comfortable. That was a big thing for us, not just on the mat."
The Rockets had a couple of other finalists, with Stafford, Malotke and Omilion Wyrick each finishing second at their weights. In addition, Colton McKinnon placed third at 125. It was a solid effort from a young and shorthanded team; Fleming said one of the Rockets' two seniors was unavailable for the meet due to illness.
"It's nice when we have a young team, but at the same time I don't want to hide under, 'Oh, we're just a young team,' and blow this year off," Fleming said. "We're still taking third (today) and doing well at some of the big tournaments."
Fleming said the team's focus now is a strong performance at the coming O-K Green Conference tournament, where the Rockets hope to avenge a close loss to Holland for the second season in a row.
"It's crazy that you blink and think...We're two weeks away from the postseason," Fleming said. "I think they're doing great. Each week, they're fixing little things and trying to improve their games and add pieces to the tool bag that we can use every day."
Coppess' day was the big highlight for Montague, but he wasn't the Wildcats' only champion, as Tristan Winkleblack also earned his first GMAA title at 140 with an impressive 16-2 win over Fruitport's Nash Cooper, the top seed. Winkleblack won his first two matches by pin.
"He made the cut down from 145 to 140," Maddox said. "It paid off today. He wrestled really well."
Thommen, Chris Aebig (125) and Landon Askins (130) each took second place, and Michael Moore added a third-place finish at 152. The finish was a good one for Montague, although Maddox couldn't help but look ruefully at how close the Wildcats were to what would've been a really impressive second-place finish.
"We had guys perform well, especially in the early rounds," Maddox said. "We had a couple matches that if they had gone our way maybe we'd be in a different spot. Overall I'm happy with our performance."
Maddox said his team might have benefited from knowing no one in the tournament would be a postseason opponent. The Wildcats often have to get through either Whitehall or Ravenna to have district success.
"We can come in with the mentality of, there's no pressure," Maddox said. "We can just wrestle to the best of our ability and see what happens."