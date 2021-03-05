KENT CITY — Whitehall had no trouble with its opponents Friday night at the Kent City Quad, scoring three easy victories.
The Vikings routed Kent City (73-6), Kenowa Hills (67-4) and Lake Odessa Lakewood (61-12) for another 3-0 quad.
Whitehall had many 3-0 performers on the night, including five who earned three pin victories each: Riley Buys, Max Brown, Jacob Haynes, Ira Jenkins and Shane Cook.
Ty Whalen and Marco Moore each had a pair of pins. Kris Dowdell scored two decision wins and one pin, and Kyren Bluhm had two major decision wins along with a forfeit. Connor Young won once each by injury default, major decision and decision.
Ryne Christensen also went 3-0 on the night.